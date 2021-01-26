Pahang cops seek 1,226 individuals to help in investigations

KUANTAN: The police are on the hunt for 1,226 wanted individuals to help in investigating crime and traffic cases in the state pending since the year 2000, said State police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He said warrants of arrest had been issued against 457 individuals who were involved in criminal cases including murder, rape and robbery.

He said warrants of arrest had also been issued against 29 individuals for commercial crimes and criminal breach of trust.

‘’A total 713 warrants have been issued for crimes involving narcotics while 27 warrants were issued over traffic offences,’’ he told reporters here, today.

He said the public could refer to the list of wanted individuals through the Pahang Police Facebook.

He hoped that they could channel information via the Pahang Police Contingent Control Centre at 09-5051999/2202.

In another development, Abd Jalil said 3,372 cross-state travel applications were received yesterday and 105 were rejected as the reasons given were illogical.

Meanwhile, the suspect who stabbed a 73-year-old man on his right waist two days ago was detained along Jalan Besar, here today, at 3.26 pm.

State CID chief, Datuk Othman Nanyan, in a statement, said the 40-year-old had a card for mental treatment from the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTTA) but had no criminal record.

‘’Police also found a knife on him which was believed to have been used to stab the senior citizen who is now being treated at the intensive care unit of HTTA,’’ he said.

In the incident at about 10.30 am, the victim and his wife were in the parking lot of the Kuantan Market when a man went up to him and stabbed him. — Bernama