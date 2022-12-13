Pahang Exco portfolios to be announced tomorrow: MB

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the portfolios of members of the State Executive Council (Exco) will be announced tomorrow.

He said the appointment was finalised after taking into account various factors, background and compatibility with the state assemblymen who were appointed to the council.

“I believe that those who are given that responsibility can carry out the tasks as set in the portfolio later,“ he said when met by reporters after officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Pahang Plantations and Commodities Festival and Symposium 2022 and the Pahang Commodities Exhibition of Innovation and Technology 2022 at the Pahang State Foundation Complex here today.

On Dec 2, 10 assemblymen took the oath of office as Exco members before Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan.

They comprised eight from Barisan Nasional (BN) namely Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak who is Benta assemblyman, Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad (Kerdau), Datuk Mohammad Fakharuddin Mohd Ariff (Bebar), Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohd Najib (Peramu Jaya), Datuk Seri Johari Harun (Pelangai), Razali Kassim (Muadzam), Datuk Sabariah Saidan (Guai) and Fadzli Mohamad Kamal (Dong).

The other two Exco members are from Pakatan Harapan (PH) namely Teruntum assembly Sim Chon Siang who is representing PKR and Triang assemblyman Leong Yu Man of DAP.

On other matters, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government had already provided early aid to flood victims in Pahang through agencies involved in the disaster such as the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Commenting on the programme organised by the University College of Yayasan Pahang, Kolej Yayasan Pahang and the Pahang government, Wan Rosdy said it aims, among other things, to upgrade the state’s plantation and commodity sectors.

It is also in line with the objective of driving the future of Pahang which focuses on food security and safety through agriculture, livestock farming, plantations and sectors involved in the production of food resources.-Bernama