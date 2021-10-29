Pahang expands RRP free houses initiatives to Felda settlements

KUANTAN: The Pahang government is expanding its People’s House (RRP) initiative to the needy and eligible settlers in the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) schemes in in the state. Those eligible get a unit worth RM65,000 per for free

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision which was made last Wednesday would allow the houses to be built in the same area as the recipient's parents' house (first generation of Felda settlers), provided all family members give their consent.

“A review of the law found that there were no obstacles to build the houses on the land, and Felda too had no issues on this. The goal is to help the needy among the second generation of Felda settlers to own their own houses,” he said in a statement here today.

Hence, Wan Rosdy asked the local authorities (PBT) to facilitate the implementation of the RRP in their areas, and district officers are reminded to identify those who are eligible to receive RRP units.-Bernama