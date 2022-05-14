Pahang flag to be flown at half-mast as mark of respect for late President

KUANTAN: The Pahang state flag will be flown at half-mast at all state and federal government premises for five days, beginning today, as a mark of respect and a sign of mourning on the demise of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix) said UAE had assisted Pahang a lot in terms of humanity and the people's welfare, thus the passing of Sheikh Khalifa is deeply felt.

“On behalf of the Pahang government, I wish to express my condolences and pray for the soul of the deceased be blessed and placed with the faithful and pious,“ he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account.

Sheikh Khalifa, who had ruled the UAE since 2004, died aged 73, after a long illness.-Bernama