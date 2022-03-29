Pahang govt told to expedite flood mitigation plan

KUANTAN: The people are hoping that the Pahang government would come out with a flood mitigation plan soon to ease the worries of the residents who are still traumatised by the experience of the major floods at the end of last year and early this year.

Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen of Pakatan Harapan (PH) said measures such as deepening rivers and cleaning canals and drains should be carried out after the recent flash floods in Bentong on March 17.

“The people want a comprehensive disaster management plan as the residents of Bentong are getting uneasy whenever there is heavy rain,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the address of Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in the Pahang State Legislative Assembly in Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Also calling for quick actions was Woo Chee Wan (PH-Mentakab) who said the flood mitigation project announced in December 2021 should be expedited as the economic sectors and business premises were also badly affected.

Meanwhile, Lee Chean Chung (PH-PKR) called on the state government to look into the plight of flood victims who have yet to receive aid despite submitting their names to village heads, three months ago.

On flood assistance, Lee Ah Wong (BN-Cheka) urged the authorities to relax the conditions for assistance as many have lost their important documents in the disaster.

Tanah Rata representative Chiong Yoke Kong of Pakatan Harapan hoped the state government would look into the effectiveness of the incinerator in Cameron Highlands as the plant is belching black smoke and dust due to the wet waste in the highlands.

Chiong said the situation not only caused worries among locals, but it could also give a bad impression to tourists as Cameron Highlands was one of the country’s popular tourist destinations.

The assembly sitting will resume tomorrow.-Bernama