Pahang Health Dept nurse, driver killed in crash

KUANTAN: A nurse and a driver from the Pahang Health Department were killed while a doctor was injured in a three-vehicle crash at Km32 Jalan Pekan-Rompin, about 40 km from here, today, according to the police.

Mohd Zuhairi Abdullah, 35, who was driving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle of the Health Ministry, and Julayha Kudus, 39, a nurse with the Pekan District Health Office, died in the 10 am accident that also involved a tanker lorry and a Myvi car, said Pekan District Police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof.

Dr Muhd Ikhwan Ramlee, 29, was injured in the head but is reported to be in stable condition and under treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here, he said.

The tanker lorry, driven by a 34-year-old man and from Mersing, Johor,, was involved in a head-on collision with the Toyota Hilux that was going from Pekan towards Rompin, he said, adding that the lorry also hit the Myvi car driven by a housewife who had her two children with her.

Mohd Razli said in a statement that the 41-year-old housewife and her five-year-old daughter were slightly injured and received treatment at the Nenasi Health Clinic near Pekan while her 12-year-old son was unhurt. The lorry driver was also uninjured.

Mohd Razli said the bodies of the nurse and the driver were sent to Pekan Hospital.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah, when contacted by Bernama, said the doctor and nurse were on their way to Kampung Orang Asli Api Larat in Nenasi.

“They are from the Orang Asli Mobile Team of the Pahang Health Department which travels to Orang Asli settlements to provide health services to the villagers,” he said.

Nenasi Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohd Shafie Sulong said the station was summoned at 10.18 am to help remove the bodies of the nurse and driver from the four-wheel-drive vehicle which was badly wrecked.

The station sent seven personnel and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit to the location, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the police. — Bernama