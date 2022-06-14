Pahang MB: Detailed study to be done before development carried out

TEMERLOH: A comprehensive and detailed study will be carried out before any decision is finalised on the Bentong District Local Plan (RTD) and Janda Baik Special Area Plan (RKK), says Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix).

“This is due to objections from the local residents, so the state government wants to further look into the matter before the implementation.

“I have received objections from the residents, so we will conduct a thorough study. When there are objections, I want to know in-depth. If we want to take (the land) we must get the consent of the landowners.

“We are not a tyrannical government but certain parties want to manipulate... that is why we have a public inquiry. Any decision that is a disadvantage for the public and cause hardship will not be carried out,” he told reporters after presenting the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang 2022 Phase 2 for the state’s Army Veterans and Former Policemen Cluster, here, today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister 1 Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, Ex-Policemen Association of Malaysia (PBPM) Pahang branch chairman, Mohamed Lokman Mahmud and Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) Pahang chairman, Captain (Ret) Abdul Latif Mohd Nor.

Wan Rosdy was earlier asked about the residents’ protest to the development plans for the areas, with the draft hearing session scheduled for today postponed.

The media reported that over 50 residents held a peaceful peaceful protest today against implementation of the RKK which will involve 2,985 hectares of land covering six villages, besides protesting against the Bentong RTD.

Wan Rosdy said the final decision would be made after all parties were satisfied with the discussions to be held from time to time.

“Certain parties think this is the final decision, I hope the people are not confused because we are a responsible government. Just look at our track record, we’ve never taken land at will,“ he said.

On today’s programme, Wan Rosdy said a total of 8,000 ATM veterans and 1,500 police retirees received a one-off assistance of RM200.

According to him, the state’s strong financial position, as well as the encouraging revenue collection, has enabled the state government to provide appropriate assistance to the people.

“So far, the revenue collection has reached RM670 million and I am optimistic that the target of RM1 billion can be achieved this year so that it can be returned to the people later,“ he said.-Bernama