KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) today confirmed that his WhatsApp application had been hacked after finding messages sent in a foreign language believed to be Spanish.

Wan Rosdy, in his police report, claimed that he only noticed the incident at 6 am upon receiving a call from a staff who wanted to check on him after finding inappropriate words on his WhatsApp application.

“They also hacked my family’s WhatsApp group by changing its name before leaving the group, besides infiltrating nine other groups.

“I switched off the smartphone for five minutes before restarting it again and found that I could not log in into WhatsApp,” said Wan Rosdy who lodged the report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters today.

The Menteri Besar said at the time the report was lodged at 3.45 pm, he still could not use the WhatsApp application on his handphone.

He also alleged to have received four messages in Spanish starting at 6.12 am as well as voicemails and missed calls from unidentified foreign numbers.

Earlier today, Wan Rosdy through a brief media statement confirmed that his smartphone has been hacked by irresponsible parties and apologised to those who have been trying to contact him. — Bernama