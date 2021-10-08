Pahang offers 2,000 tourism vouchers via mobile app

KUANTAN: The state government is offering the Pahang Tourism Vouchers in the form of hotel discounts through the Pahang Go mobile application in an effort to revive the tourism industry, which has long been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin(pix) said 2,000 vouchers were produced in collaboration with Tourism Pahang which could be redeemed at over 100 budget hotels around the state.

“The vouchers are based on a first-come, first-serve basis and customers can redeem them at any budget hotels of their choice. We hope this could help hotel operators make a profit from the customers.

“Tourists can view the list of participating hotels in the Pahang Go application which was developed by the state government and show the voucher at the front desk during check-in,” he said in a statement there today.

Mohd Sharkar said the state government was also considering continuing the use of the vouchers once the state borders reopen in the future, to attract more tourists to Pahang.

He added that Tourism Pahang was ready to improve the vouchers, including increasing the quantity, if the initiative received a good response from the community.-Bernama