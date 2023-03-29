Pahang opposition agrees for anti-party hopping bill to be tabled in State Assembly

KUANTAN: The opposition in Pahang agreed to the tabling of the anti-party hopping bill in the State Legislative Assembly scheduled for May.

Pahang opposition leader Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also suggested that a briefing and discussion session between the two parties should be held before the session took place, so that they could scrutinise the bill.

“I would like to emphasise the need for this bill to be tabled in the upcoming (Pahang State Assembly) session even though so far there are still some states that have not do so.

“I guarantee that any bill that brings good to political stability, the welfare of the people and the development of the state will be fully supported,“ he said in a statement here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said they also agree with the view that the state government needs to be in line with the decision of the federal government, where the anti-party hopping law came into effect on Oct 5.

However, the Cheka assemblyman claimed that so far, the opposition has not received the session notice.

On Monday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government is ready to table the bill at the State Legislative Assembly if it gets the support of the opposition. -Bernama