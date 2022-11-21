Pahang PH agrees to form new state govt with BN

KUANTAN: Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) has agreed to cooperate with the state Barisan Nasional (BN) to form the Pahang state government after the 15th general election resulted in a hung assembly.

The matter was confirmed by Pahang DAP chairman Leong Ngah Ngah when contacted here.

“Yes, Pahang PH has agreed to cooperate with BN Pahang but we are awaiting the official decision from the central leadership,” he said.

The Pahang state assembly was in a hung position when the results of GE15 saw no single party acquiring a simple majority to form the state government.

In GE15, BN obtained 16 seats while PH won eight with six from DAP while Perikatan Nasional obtained 17 seats.

There are 42 seats in Pahang state assembly nonetheless the polling process for the Tioman state seat will be held on Dec 7, Following the death of PN candidate, Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30 am on GE15 polling day.-Bernama