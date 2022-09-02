Pahang PN picks 14 liaison heads for parliamentary seats

KUANTAN: Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) has selected liaison body chiefs for the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state to facilitate management of party work in the 15th general election (GE15), said its chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah(pix).

He said seven of the liaison heads are from PAS, six from Bersatu and one is from Gerakan.

“In our meeting yesterday we decided on the names of the eligible individuals but they need to be referred to the PN supreme council for approval.

“However, these appointments do not reflect the allocation of parliamentary seats in GE15. They are just to ensure the PN machinery functions more systematically,” he told a press conference after the presentation of mooncakes in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival here today.

Saifuddin, who is the Member of Parliament for Indera Mahkota, said seat allocation among PN parties in Pahang would be decided on Sept 15 before it was taken to the supreme council for approval.-Bernama