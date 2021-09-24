Pahang police end inter-district roadblocks

KUANTAN: Pahang police have ended all inter-district roadblock operations at midnight yesterday as the state enters Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, however, advised the public to remain vigilant and always comply with the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of Covid-19 as they can now cross districts.

“Together we strive and do our part in curbing the spread of the pandemic,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Pahang among the three states moving into the next phase of PPN today following the latest risk assessment by the Ministry of Health and MKN.

The two other states are Negeri Sembilan, which moves into Phase Four and Johor, into Phase Two of the PPN.-Bernama