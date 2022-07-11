Pahang ready to face early floods: Wan Rosdy

MARAN: The machinery and assets of rescue teams in Pahang are prepared to face the risk of early floods after a forecast of continuous rain for tomorrow until Friday, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosday Wan Ismail.

He said that the state government and agencies involved had held a briefing with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to make preparations apart from allocating RM47 million for this year’s monsoon season.

“The preparation is based on previous flood experience and improvements proposed by the relevant parties, including all Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) chairmen.

“The relevant authorities have also sent food items to the places vulnerable to the floods,“ he told the media after a meeting with the election machinery in Chenor today.

MetMalaysia has issued a continuous rain warning at alert level for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from tomorrow until Friday.-Bernama