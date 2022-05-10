Pahang records 1,145 HFMD cases as of May 7

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department (JKNP) recorded a total of 1,145 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) as of Saturday (May 7), a six-fold increase compared to only 190 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Its director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said of the total, 138 cases or 12.1 per cent were detected in nurseries, kindergartens and pre-schools while 1,007 cases or 87.9 per cent were sporadic.

She said HFMD mostly infected children aged six and below, with 1,093 cases, followed by 43 cases involving those aged seven till 12 with the rest involving children above 12.

“This disease can infect all ages, especially children aged five and below. The virus can be spread through direct contact with saliva, blisters and faeces of those infected.

“The infection is usually mild with symptoms of fever followed by blister-like rash on the hands, feet, mouth and tongue. Almost all patients with HFMD recover without treatment within seven to 10 days,“ she said in a statement today.

Therefore, Dr Nor Azimi said operators and caretakers of nurseries, kindergartens, and pre-schools should always ensure that the basic habits of hygiene and cleanliness are maintained at all times, and they should also conduct screening at the entrance of their premises to ensure that no child was infected with HFMD.

Apart from that, people were advised to wash their hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet, before preparing food and after changing diapers.

She also advised parents and guardians to ensure that HFMD-infected children were not taken to public places such as swimming pools, markets and shopping malls.-Bernama