Pahang State Assembly session to carry on as scheduled: Speaker

KUANTAN: The Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting will carry on as scheduled tomorrow, its Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad said.

He said the session will continue until Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail obtains the consent of the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve the state assembly.

Based on the assembly’s calendar, the current session is scheduled from tomorrow until Friday.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that state assemblies under BN rule will be dissolved simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament except for Melaka, Johor and Sabah which held state elections in recent times.

BN currently helms the Pahang government. There are 42 state seats in Pahang and during the 14th general election (GE14), BN won 25 seats, Pakatan Harapan (nine) and PAS (eight).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier today announced the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for GE15 to be held after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ishak said the state assembly sitting will continue tomorrow with debates on the Pahang Budget 2023 that was tabled by Wan Rosdy on Friday. -Bernama