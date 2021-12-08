Pahang state assemblyman calls on state govt to exempt tax, land rental to farmers

KUANTAN: A Pahang state assemblyman today proposed that the state government should exempt tax or land rental for farmers over two to three years to reduce the cost of food production.

In making the call, Chiong Yoke Kong (PH-Tanah Rata) said among the factors for the increase in food prices are production, processing, delivery and supply chain, which has eroded the purchasing power of consumers, especially those in lower-income groups.

“We need to take initiatives to help, as Pahang is one of the states that produce a lot of foods. We have many farmers, so I called on the state government to give tax or rental exemptions to reduce production costs,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2022 at the State Assembly here yesterday.

In the meantime, Chiong also proposed that a special allocation be given, especially to relevant agencies in an effort to further intensify monitoring of slopes.

“With the latest technology now, the Public Works Department must always monitor and check the situation of risky slopes, for example, using drones.

“Our focus is of course, on risky areas, especially in the highlands. So, I hope the government can carry out slope monitoring and inspection to reduce the risk of slope failure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lee Chin Chen (PH-Bilut) who also touched on the increase in the price of food supplies and, urged for spot checks by the authorities at public markets from time to time to detect traders who make excessive profits.

He added that the state government should also focus on issues related to food security and reducing imports.

The sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama