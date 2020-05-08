Pahang to implement CMCO, SOPs to be issued today

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government has agreed to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and its standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the state government would come up with guidelines especially on enforcement aspects, which would include the local authorities’ (PBT) involvement to ensure SOP compliance during the CMCO.

“The local authorities in Pahang have been delegated the authority, as decided in the State Council meeting on Wednesday (May 6), and their duties further defined in the State Security Working Committee weekly meeting today.

“This is to ensure that the people’s health will continue to be protected as certain economic and public sectors resume operations under the CMCO,“ he said in a press statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the move taken by the state government was in line with the statement on May 3, in which he supported the Federal Government’s decision to implement the CMCO, but requested that time be given to study and refine the SOPs, to adapt to the Covid-19 situation in Pahang.

On May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special Labour Day message announced the CMCO implementation, to enable almost all economic and social activities to operate from last Monday, subject to conditions and SOPs set by the authorities.

This was necessary, as according to the Prime Minister, the country incurred about RM2.4 billion losses daily throughout the MCO enforcement to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. -Bernama