Pahang WI to host 30th edition of ACWW Triennial World Conference

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang Women’s Institute (WI) will host the 30th edition of the Associated County Women Of The World (ACWW) Triennial World Conference from May 17 to 25 next year.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix), who is the Pahang WI president, said the institute has made a bid at the 28th edition of the conference at Warwick University in the United Kingdom and at the 29th conference in Melbourne, Australia, to become the host for the 30th edition of the conference in Kuala Lumpur.

“The 30th conference was supposed to be held in Pahang, but since I am here, it will be brought here and will be held at Marriott Hotel, Putrajaya,” she told a press conference with the strategic partners of the conference at Istana Negara Club House here today.

Tunku Azizah said the conference will be attended by approximately 500 ACWW members from around the world.

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to deliver a keynote address at the conference.

Her Majesty said on the sidelines of the conference, several programmes had been lined up for the participants, including a visit to the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) Complex in Gombak; Forestry Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong; National Craft Institute in Rawang and the Multimedia University in Cyberjaya.

The participants will also be feted at a special dinner, which will also promote Malaysian food and cultural performances, she said.

The conference aims to build a network and cooperation among women, locally and abroad, in addition to learning and sharing knowledge through plenary sessions and educational visits.

Tunku Azizah had previously held the post of Deputy Chairperson of ACWW United Nations Committee and Regional Chairperson for Southeast Asia and the Far East.

At the 2019 conference in Melbourne, Australia, Tunku Azizah was nominated for the post of World President but had withdrawn her nomination as she assumed the position of Raja Permaisuri Agong.-Bernama