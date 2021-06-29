Painter turns concrete walls into work of art

KUALA TERENGGANU: An artist has transformed dull concrete walls in his workshop in Kampung Raja Barang, Chendering here into an amazing work of art.

Mohd Rozamil Mohd Yatim(pix), 34, brightened up the walls with a mural depicting a classic wooden house with a traditional village background from the 80s.

“The idea came spontaneously, I remembered sweet memories of living in a wooden house with my grandmother some time ago. Unexpectedly, many people liked it and they were impressed when I uploaded it on Facebook,” he told reporters here.

Measuring about nine by three metres, the mural has caught the attention of netizens as it not only depicts wooden house but also the atmosphere of the past with zinc door toilet, coconut trees, birds, chickens, batik cloth and a ceramic jar placed next to the wooden stairs.

Mohd Rozamil said it took him a week to complete the wall mural using the basic colours of black, white, brown and green.

“The cost is only RM85 because I use a lot of existing equipment and paint. This painting is expected to last for five years.

“After the photos of the mural went viral, I received offers to paint wall mural in Kuala Lumpur,“ said the father of two, who started working as a full-time painter in 2005.

For his unique work, Mohd Rozamil has received orders from dignitaries including the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and also from fans of motorsports and horse racing.

He had also produced various drawings on helmets dedicated especially to frontline personnel in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama