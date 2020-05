PUTRAJAYA: The story of Pak Salleh who runs a mi kolok restaurant in Kuching, Sarawak, was used today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) to explain the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Through the implementation of CMCO from Monday (May 4) in which most of economic activities will be allowed to operate, he said Pak Salleh could go to the restaurant to start cleaning the place, wash the cooking utensils, arrange the tables and chairs and buy fresh produce.

“Make sure the tables are set at least two metres apart so that there is enough room to allow customers and employees to move, and there is a safe distance between customers who eat there.

“To ensure social distancing, Pak Salleh can put notices on each table, to indicate if it is for one, two or three persons, depending on the size of the table.

“If the table is small, maybe it will allow only one or two persons. If the table is bigger, maybe three or four. This is Pak Salleh’s decision,” he said in the Prime Minister’s special message in conjunction with the Workers’ Day today aired over local television stations today.

In announcing an additional Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) on April 6, the Prime Minister, among others, used Pak Salleh’s analogy to enable the people to understand the package.

Muhyiddin also said Pak Salleh should draw a line measuring one meter from each other in front of the cashier to ensure customers to practice social distancing while making payment.

Pak Salleh also needed to provide hand sanitisers and soaps for the customers apart from cleaning the table with disinfectant before the next customers sat down for a meal, Muhyiddin said.

He said Pak Salleh should buy face masks for himself and his employees and to wear them at all times.

“On the first day the restaurant opens, if possible check the temperature of the customers before they are allowed to enter,” he said. -Bernama