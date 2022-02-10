Pakistan confirms 3,914 new Covid-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new Covid-19 cases and 47 more deaths, reported Xinhua, quoting the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said the country’s overall number of cases has increased to 1,474,075 including 1,359,757 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 84,670 and 1,716 of those are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 47 people died on Wednesday while battling against the pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,648.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 554,990 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 492,489 cases so far. — Bernama