Pakistan court drops contempt case against Imran Khan

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed a contempt case against former prime minister Imran Khan (pix) over his controversial remarks about a judge.

The Islamabad High Court withdrew the show cause notice issued to Imran, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), following his written apology in the matter.

Speaking at a mass rally in Islamabad in August, Imran had angrily criticised the lower court judge who sent his top aide Shehbaz Gill to fresh police custody.

Imran said Gill was earlier tortured in custody after his arrest.

A bench headed by Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah decided to drop the case after Imran submitted an affidavit apologising for his remarks.

The former premier, whose popularity has soared since his ouster in a vote of no-confidence in April, also went to the sessions court last Friday to personally apologise to the female judge about whom his words were spoken.

The dismissal of the contempt case removes a headache for Imran in the midst of his nationwide campaign to demand fresh general elections.

A conviction would have barred him from contesting elections and holding public office for five years.-Bernama