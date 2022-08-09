Pakistan Defence Minister slams British comments on Palestine

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has slammed pro-Israel comments by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss(pix).

In her remarks, tweeted by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Saturday, about the latest Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, Truss referred to “casualties on both sides” and condemned “terrorist groups firing at civilians.”

“The UK stands by Israel, and its right to defend itself,“ the British minister said.

The Israeli military last week killed more than 40 Palestinians, including 15 children, and injured hundreds of people in Gaza.

The Pakistani minister in a tweet late on Monday hit out at Truss for siding with Israel.

“Standing by an apartheid, terrorist state makes you complicit in the crimes of Occupation. A century since the original sin of Balfour Declaration, with no end to the inhumanity in sight. Palestine continues to bleed,“ Asif said.

The Balfour Declaration, made by Britain’s then-foreign secretary Arthur Balfour, was a written pledge by colonial Britain in 1917 to create a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine despite Jews being less than 10 per cent of the population.-Bernama