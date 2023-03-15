Pakistan ex-PM Imran says his house is 'under attack' by security forces

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday his house was under attack as a paramilitary force confronted his supporters in Lahore city.

Pakistani police and the Rangers force have besieged Imran's house in a bid to arrest him.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have gathered in huge numbers in Lahore's Zaman Park area to prevent him from being taken away by the security forces.

“My house has been under heavy attack since yesterday afternoon. Latest attack by Rangers, pitting the largest political party against the army. This is what PDM (the Pakistan Democratic Movement multi-party alliance against Imran) and the enemies of Pakistan want,“ Imran said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“No lessons learnt from the East Pakistan tragedy,“ the former prime minister said referring to the 1971 breakup of the country that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Imran was ousted from power in April last year in the PDM's no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

The PTI and the government have been in an intense power struggle since then as Imran continues to lead huge mass rallies to demand fresh general election.

The situation has escalated in recent days as the police have moved to arrest Imran in connection with a number of legal cases the PTI has labelled as political. -Bernama