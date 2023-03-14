Pakistan police use tear gas, water cannon against Imran Khan supporters

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan police trying to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan used water cannons and tear gas shells against his supporters gathered outside his home in Lahore city on Tuesday.

Imran in a video message called on his supporters to continue their struggle for “Haqeeqi azadi” (true freedom) and the rule of law even after he is arrested.

“They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong,“ he said.

Leaders of Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) denounced the use of force against party workers and said arresting Imran would tantamount to crossing “the red line.”

“My message to the police is that they should not unnecessarily try to create fear and chaos. There is no justification for using lathicharge (beating with bamboo sticks), tear gas and water cannon against party workers,“ PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

PTI leaders issued appeals for mass mobilization, signalling a wider confrontation with the government.

Pakistan has been in political turmoil since Imran was ousted as prime minister in April last year.

The PTI has been campaigning for early nationwide general elections. -Bernama