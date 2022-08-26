Pakistan seeks international help to cope with catastrophic floods

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is seeking international help to cope with its catastrophic floods that have displaced more than 30 million people.

The country has witnessed its eighth cycle of heavy rains in the current monsoon season, according to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.

Normally there are three to four cycles of monsoon rains.

Pakistan needs international humanitarian aid to face the calamity, she said in a television interview.

There was a severe shortage of items such as tents, mosquito nets and tarpaulins to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people.

“We have reached out to donors, friendly countries and international financial institutions for assistance to respond to the scale of flood calamity,“ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.-Bernama