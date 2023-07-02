Pakistan sending doctors, rescuers to help Turkish earthquake victims

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is sending doctors and rescue workers to help the victims of Monday’s earthquake in Turkiye.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and told him that his country “would do anything to help their Turkish brothers and sisters during this challenging time.”

“Teams comprising doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are being sent to Turkiye today to help with the ongoing rescue efforts. A plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods is also being dispatched soon,“ the Pakistan prime minister said on Monday.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, centred in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, has claimed more than 1,000 lives and about 5,500 people are injured as relief and rescue operations continue in the region, including the provinces of Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Osmaniye and Diyarbakır.

Erdogan has described the disaster as the biggest the nation has experienced since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake. -Bernama