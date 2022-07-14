Pakistan to receive US$1.17 bln in new IMF loan

NEW DELHI: Pakistan will receive about US$1.17 billion in new funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after it accepted strict loan conditions of the multilateral agency.

The IMF said its team has reached a “staff-level agreement” with the Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eight reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)-supported programme.

“Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion,“ IMF team head Nathan Porter said in a statement.

“Pakistan is at a challenging economic juncture,“ he said, highlighting domestic and external factors that led to rising inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

The United States-based agency has also agreed to consider an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and increase total access to US$7 billion.

The IMF and Pakistan agreed on a US$6 billion loan programme in 2019 but it was frozen over differences with the previous government.

The new government, in power since April, has taken a number of IMF-desired decisions, including fuel and electricity price hikes, to revive the deal.

“I want to thank the PM (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif), my fellow ministers, secretaries and especially the finance division for their help and efforts in obtaining this agreement,“ Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday.

The IMF welcomed the Pakistan central bank’s recent policy interest rate increases as “necessary and appropriate”.

It said monetary policy “will need to be geared towards ensuring that inflation is brought steadily down to the medium-term objective of 5-7 per cent” from more than 20 per cent in June.

Pakistan has agreed to carry out further fiscal and power sector reforms to meet the IMF's loan conditions.-Bernama