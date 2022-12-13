Pan Gon raises the bar for players in match against Maldives

PETALING JAYA: Harimau Malaya squad boss Kim Pan Gon (pix) is setting high expectations for his charges in tomorrow’s friendly against the Maldives to ensure that only the most deserving are selected for the 23-man AFF Cup team.

The 53-year-old, who was impressed by the squad’s 4-0 demolition of Cambodia last Friday, is demanding a top-notch performance that can convince selectors and the public that they deserve to be in the squad.

Among the traits Pan Gon and his team will be evaluating are the players’ ability to adapt in the strategic, tactical and technical aspects.

“We will also look into their aggressiveness, wildness, smartness, dynamics and intelligence. They have already performed in league games to be called up for the training camp, but only the best among them will be in the final list for the AFF Cup.

“We will decide based on the tactical approach, not (only on) individual approach. Tactically and strategically if we need someone, then another will have to be sacrificed,” the head coach said at a pre-match press conference here today.

Malaysia, ranked 146th in the world, will take on world number 154 the Maldives in their last warm-up match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras at 9 pm tomorrow. The AFF Cup tournament will be held from Dec 20 to Jan 16.

After 12 regular players initially listed could not join the camp this time due to various reasons, Pan Gon said a few of the new players had shown their capability and readiness to play at the regional level.

“I was very happy, very confident with them (during Cambodia match). What I demanded of them was not only to keep running but to fight as a team. A lot of elements, very difficult task but they did it. They were disciplined and committed,” he added.

Pan Gon said a good outing at the AFF Cup would increase the players’ value and possibly open doors for them to play abroad.

Meanwhile, centre-back Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee warned his teammates not to look down on the Maldives and said whoever was fielded must give 100 per cent commitment.

“In football anything can happen. We cannot afford to be complacent tomorrow because to me it will be a tough game. I hope whoever is picked to play will give his best performance and full commitment,” said the defender.

Harimau Malaya are set to kick off their Group B campaign in the AFF Cup by travelling to Yangon to take on Myanmar on Dec 21, followed by matches against Laos at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil (Dec 24), Vietnam in Hanoi (Dec 27) and Singapore in Bukit Jalil (Jan 3).

Malaysia, who emerged as champions in 2010 and runners-up in 1996, 2014 and 2018, crashed out in the group stage of the 2020 edition in Singapore.-Bernama