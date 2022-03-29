Pan Gon’s formula may be an elixir for Harimau Malaya: Safiq Rahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Judging from the national team’s performance at the recent FAS Tri-Nation Series in Singapore, seasoned campaigner Safiq Rahim is confident that the Harimau Malaya can do well at the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in June.

The former national skipper said the players had adjusted well to chief coach Kim Pan Gon’s(pix) style although the South Korean just took over the squad two weeks ago.

“Going by the three friendlies, this team can go far, and under Pan Gon we have learnt many things and improved our style of play.

“We are beginning to understand what he requires of us on the field. I hope this understanding will help us to achieve good results at the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers,” he said in an audio clip shared with the media today.

Meanwhile, nippy player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim said the South Korean coach had transformed the national squad.

“For me, the matches showed that we have changed for the better although we still need a bit of time to rectify some shortcomings exposed by the games,” he said.

Pan Gon’s squad ended their friendly matches in Singapore, which were part of their preparation for the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, on a high note by defeating Singapore club side Albirex Niigata FC 3-0 yesterday.

Earlier, in the Tier 1 international friendlies, the national team beat the Philippines 2-0 on Wednesday but lost 1-2 to hosts Singapore on Saturday.

In the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, Malaysia, ranked 154th in the world, have been drawn in Group E together with 89th-ranked Bahrain, Turkmenistan (134th) and Bangladesh (186th). All the matches will be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Malaysia last played in the Asian Cup final round as joint hosts in 2007, having failed to win an automatic slot since the 1980 edition in Kuwait.-Bernama