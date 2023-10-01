Pandan Indah blast: Remand order on married couple extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order against a married couple detained to assist in the investigation of an explosion that killed a waiter in Pandan Indah, Ampang, last month has been extended for another seven days.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix), in a statement, said the court allowed the remand order on the two suspects aged 33 and 30, which expired today, to be extended from tomorrow until Jan 17.

Last Wednesday, the couple was arrested at a housing area in Serdang, Kedah, and police also seized several items connected to the case, such as a paper-cutting knife and firecrackers believed to have been used to make the explosive.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the case was believed to have been sparked by personal problems between the victim and the couple, and police have recorded statements from 36 witnesses to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Dec 29, a 28-year-old local man suffered injuries and died after a package left on his car exploded when he held it.-Bernama