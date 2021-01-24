Pandan wholesale market closed for a week for sanitisation work

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pandan wholesale market near Kangkar Tebrau, here will be closed for seven days beginning today to allow sanitisation work to be carried out at the market.

Johor State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu when contacted by Bernama confirmed the closure, which will last till Jan 31, and informed that the notice to close the premises was issued by the Health Ministry (MOH) this morning.

He said the market would reopen after sanitisation work is completed in accordance with the scheduled date.

“When the sanitisation work is completed and confirmed by the ministry, the market can resume operations,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, the Johor Bahru Fish Wholesalers Association chairman Tai Wah Sun said the owners, fishmongers and greengrocers, including workers and lorry drivers at the Pandan wholesale market had taken the initiative to undergo health screenings earlier, although the market’s closure notice was issued only this morning. — Bernama