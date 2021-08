PETALING JAYA: While many able-bodied Malaysians are struggling to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic, the plight of people with disabilities is overlooked at times.

Malaysia Independent Living Association for the Disabled (Milad) founder and secretary-general Sia Siew Chin told theSun she has received reports of a lack of guidance and assistance given to those with special needs.

Citing a case of a blind person in Malacca, she said: “He was admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 and since he cannot see, he would sometimes call out for assistance and get scolded for that.

“He contacted a friend to complain about it before he passed away,” Sia said.

Another case also involved a Covid positive disabled person with spinal injuries who was admitted to hospital. During his stay, his sleeping position was not turned frequently as needed due to his disability, and it took a toll on him.

“He also complained to his friends before he passed away.”

Sia highlighted the importance for hospital authorities to allow one family member or caregiver to be with the warded person with disability to help take care of his or her needs.

On another matter, she said Milad is also contributing support to help ease the vaccination process for the public by providing transportation services.

“The service is mainly for vaccination appointments in the Petaling district and a small fee is charged to cover only the cost of petrol. Any other requests for transportation will also be considered if our staff are available,” she said, adding that appointments can be made by calling Peng Wai at 013-397 3386 three days in advance.

Meanwhile, Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia president V. Murugeswaran said he had not received any reports from his members or his disabled friends who had contracted the virus and had difficulty getting assistance or reporting their condition to health authorities.

However, he believes this may be due to communication restrictions as it is possible that most Persons with Disabilities (PWD) who live in rural areas do not have proper internet services, knowledge on internet use or how to share information if they have been tested positive.

“Many of the PWD are illiterate, live in rural areas and have limited exposure to the internet or the outside world. Hence, it is possible that they are not sure of the procedures (when they got infected with the virus).”

He said some problems may also arise due to the ever-changing standard operating procedures (SOP) as people simply cannot keep track of what they should do when they have been tested positive.

“The numerous SOP and guidelines and frequent changes complicate the situation and lead to confusion,” he said.