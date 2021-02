GEORGE TOWN: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes and even Penang’s iconic 130-year-old Kek Lok Si Temple in Air Itam has not been spared as its annual lighting-up ceremony will only be done via live streaming online.

Annually, hundreds of people would gather around the temple to witness the lighting-up ceremony which would transform the temple into a fairyland of lights.

Kek Lok Si Temple trustee, Datuk Seri Steven Ooi said the ceremony, scheduled for Feb 7, would proceed through live streaming as devotees are not allow to gather in the temple due to the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Ooi said the temple would be illuminated all the way up to the 33.6m-tall Kuan Yin statue and pavilion during the Chinese New Year festive period from Feb 7 to March 11.

“Until today, we are not sure whether the temple will be opened to the public during the lighting-up ceremony on Feb 7. If the situation improves, we may consider allowing visitors to the temple.

“But we have engaged a production house that has a drone camera to capture the auspicious ceremony to be streamed live on our Kek Lok Si Facebook page,“ he told Bernama during an online interview, here.

He said the temple was still unsure about a fireworks display on Feb 7 but all the lights would be on until March 11 for public viewing.

Ooi also urged the public who wish to contribute or donate to the temple to contact the temple via its Facebook page or visit kekloksitemple.com for more information.

Over 10,000 traditional Chinese lanterns and thousands of modern neon and LED lights will set the biggest Buddhist temple complex in Southeast Asia aglow to usher in the Year of the Ox next week.

However, he still hoped that visitors and devotees would be allowed to go the temple next month, provided the Covid-19 situation has improved.

“If permitted, we will ensure the SOP is adhered to, including controlling the number of visitors and devotees at the temple to avoid overcrowding,“ he said.

Situated strategically on a sprawling hill in Jalan Air Itam, Kek Lok Si is known as the jewel in the crown of heritage temples in Malaysia, and has been identified as one of the largest and finest temple complexes in Southeast Asia.

The scenic view of the hills outside the temple complements the temple’s exquisitely designed rooflines and exotic pillars, further enhancing the picturesque facade of the Kek Lok Si Buddhist Monastery. — Bernama