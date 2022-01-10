Panther caught in front of house in Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) captured a panther in the front porch of a house in Taman Pelangi Semenyih, Selangor today.

Selangor JBPM director Norazam Khamis said they received a report of the sighting at 3.32 pm and used a special net to capture it.

“Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) personnel tranquilised it before putting it in a special cage,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Norazam said the operation ended at about 7.10 pm and the panther was handed over to Perhilitan.-Bernama