Para Sukma: Athletes told to declare medication

KUALA LUMPUR: Athletes participating in the 2022 Para Malaysia Games (Para Sukma) have been told to abide by the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia’s (Adamas) suggestion to declare any medication they are taking.

National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said this was to ensure that the games would not be marred by any doping issue.

“We understand that these athletes are on medication to treat their conditions. They have been told of this matter at briefings.

“So, I hope they are taking steps as advised by Adamas to declare the medicines they consume daily so that it (banned substance) would not be considered as doping if detected,” he said at a flag-raising ceremony for Para Sukma contingents here today.

Ahmad Shapawi was commenting on the possibility of doping rearing its ugly head at the games after three weightlifters were caught doping in pre-competition testing for the 2022 Sukma last September.

A total of 10 sports involving 294 events will be contested at the Para Sukma to be held in the Klang Valley from tomorrow until Nov 6.

Ahmad Shapawi also said NSC had drawn up an alternative plan to deal with possible bad weather during the games.

“This matter has been discussed and in case of inclement weather we will try to adjust the schedules and finish in time on Nov 6.

“We will pray for Para Sukma not to be disrupted by bad weather,“ he added.-Bernama