Parang-wielding mentally unsound man nabbed for running amok in Ampang Jaya

PETALING JAYA: A barber who ran amok with a parang in Pandan Indah on Wednesday has been arrested.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police were alerted to the incident at 10.51am.

“Policemen arrived at the scene to calm the suspect down before arresting him for further investigations.

“A parang was seized from the suspect,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had psychiatric issues and was undergoing treatment at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur psychiatric ward.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries a sentence of up to two years in jail time, a fine or both upon conviction.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.