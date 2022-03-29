Parang-wielding robbers nabbed by police (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Two parang-wielding robbers, who were caught on video robbing an elderly woman at Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here on Saturday, were arrested by police in two separate raids in the Klang Valley.

The suspects who are aged 29 and 35 are hardcore criminals with 18 past records each for various crimes including robbery.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said today that police nabbed the older suspect on Sunday at about 12.15am at a house at an undisclosed location.

He said the arrest of the man led police to the second suspect who was held at 11am on Monday.

Muhammad Idzam said police recovered RM5,300 from the man and other items related to the robbery he allegedly pulled off.

He said with the arrest of the suspects, police have solved six robbery cases that occurred in Cheras and Dang Wangi.

Muhammad Idzam said the suspects are being held under a remand order for investigations.

On Saturday at about 9am, the two suspects who came on a motorcycle allegedly held up an elderly woman opposite her daughter’s house in Bandar Tun Razak before snatching her two gold necklaces she had on her.

The suspects also grabbed two bracelets the victim was using by snipping it with a cutter tool.

Police said the woman had stepped out of her house with her daughter to have breakfast nearby.

The robbery was captured on video by a neighbour and was shared widely in the social media.

You can watch the video of the incident here:

https://www.facebook.com/100002145937960/videos/pcb.5048390121909136/306850811382558