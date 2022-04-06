Parents advised not to bring young children to Ramadan bazaar

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government regretted the action by some parents for willing to risk their children’s health by bringing their young ones to the Ramadan bazaar without making them wear the face mask.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias ​​Razak expressed his concern over the matter being that Terengganu was still in the second lowest position in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

As of yesterday, he said, only 1178,700 children aged five to 11 years, or 12.6 per cent of their population in Terengganu, had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“My advice to parents, if they love their children, do not bring them to the Ramadan Bazaar because there may be individuals who are positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms. If the children are infected, it may be serious because they are not protected (not given the Covid-19 vaccine yet),“ he told reporters after visiting the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Shahbandar here yesterday.

According to him, there are 59 Ramadan bazaar locations in Terengganu this year, involving 4,938 food stalls and 9,666 food handlers.

He advised the public to also maintain their cleanliness and hygiene, especially those breaking fast in open areas and tourist spots.-Bernama