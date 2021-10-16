Parents play crucial role in preserving KDMR language: Ongkili

KOTA MARUDU: Parents, especially in Sabah, can play their role in preserving the Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) language by conversing more often at home, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili(pix).

He said KDMR language proficiency is getting weaker, especially among the younger generation.

“Therefore, it is important for parents to begin using the language at home... Play your part and teach your children, converse with them using our mother tongue. Otherwise, our KDMR language will become extinct,” he said in his speech when launching the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Tandek’s gallery, here today.

In addition to the effort, Ongkili who is also the Parti Bersatu Sabah president said KDCA Kota Marudu has taken the initiative to offer KDMR classes at their building in the district soon.

“The aim is to teach our children to explore and master the KDMR language through formal education. Our module will begin with the Dusun Liwan-Tangara, followed by the other Dusun languages such as Tobilung, Kimaragang and Rungus,” the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament said.

In another development, Ongkili said the KDCA Tandek Gallery also offers business opportunities to its members here.

“The shop-lots will not only showcase KDMR’s cultural and traditional aspects but also offer members the opportunity to do business,” he said, adding that selection of tenants will be done based on drawing of lots.-Bernama