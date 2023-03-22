Parents wear primary school uniforms to help anxious son on his first day of school

MOST people get anxious on the first day of school, and while many parents worldwide try to calm their kids’ fears, others trust them to manage it. This can be particularly difficult for children starting school for the first time, as it frequently results in tears and temper tantrums.

In a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral, the parents of a boy starting school for the first time appear to have constructed an inventive strategy to encourage their son to attend classes.

In a viral video published, Mohd Fadzil, 41, and Nurul Aini Mohd Olwi, 41, were seen donning identical primary school uniforms to their son’s first day of school, in an effort to ease his anxiety.

The family’s child was initially anxious to leave his parents’ side, but after some encouraging words and pats, as well as with his dad fixing the straps on his schoolbag, he appeared ready to take on his new routine.

Since then, the video has gained popularity across a number of social media sites as others have praised the parents for their creative approach to inspiring their youngster in the comments area.

Many online users praised the couple for handling the situation with utmost care and love. One user said, “Such a great dad. For mums, I think it’s normal that they’d do anything to help their child, but when the dad gets involved, it’s even better,” Another user also applauded the couple for being such supportive parents.

It is heart-warming to see new generation parents handling their children with so much care and respect, we can only hope that parents now will forever find creative ways to help motivate their children.