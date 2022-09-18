Paris to turn off lights earlier at Louvre Pyramid to save energy

MOSCOW: Lights inside the Louvre Pyramid will go out earlier starting Saturday, in what the French culture minister said was a “symbolic gesture” that she hopes will emphasise the need to save energy.

The glass-and-steel pyramid outside the Louvre museum is lit up from the inside until 1 am every night. Minister Rima Abdul Malak said during a morning show on France 2 television channel that illumination would be out two hours earlier than usual, said Sputnik.

“We will turn lights off earlier at the Louvre Pyramid starting tonight. Instead of turning lights off at 1 am Louvre will darken it at 11 pm” she said.

The Palace of Versailles will go dark at 11 pm starting next week, an hour earlier than normal, while lights at Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower will be out at 11.45 pm, instead of 1 am, starting Sept 23.-Bernama