Parliament dissolved, Malaysia prepares for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament today, ending speculation as to whether the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held this year or next.

With the announcement, according to Article 55 (4) of the Federal Constitution, a general election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the Parliament.

According to the prime minister, the dissolution of Parliament, three days after the 2023 Budget was tabled, was made to put a stop to all the voices questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government.

In the 3 pm announcement, Ismail Sabri said he had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve the Parliament during an audience at Istana Negara yesterday afternoon.

The prime minister also advised all heads of state governments to seek the consent of the rulers and governors, except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to dissolve their respective state assemblies so that the state elections can be held simultaneously with the GE15.

Meanwhile, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement issued by Istana Negara said Al-Sultan Abdullah had no choice but to consent to Prime Minister’s request to dissolve Parliament, besides expressing his disappointment with the current political situation.

His Majesty had expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) will hold GE15 in the near future by taking into account the northeast monsoon season that is expected to start in mid-November.

The EC, in a statement meanwhile, said it will hold a special meeting to discuss and determine the important dates for GE15, while Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said sittings for the Third Meeting, Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament that were scheduled for 32 days are now canceled.

As of 8 pm, it is learned that only Perlis and Perak, governed by Barisan Nasional (BN) will seek consent from their Rulers to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) which helms the Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang governments, and PAS, which governs Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, have announced that they will not dissolve their state assemblies if GE15 is held this year.

Sabah held its state election on Sept 26, 2020, Melaka (Nov 22, 2021), Sarawak (Dec 18, 2021) and Johor on March 12.

With GE15 to be held this year now confirmed, political parties such as UMNO and PKR have scheduled high-powered meetings to plan their election strategies before entering the battleground to contest the 222 Parliamentary seats at stake. -Bernama