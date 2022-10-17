Parliament has never been dissolved to save corrupt individuals: Mat Sabu

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) president Mohamad Sabu (pix) took a swipe at caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government for dissolving Parliament, alleging that it was done to save Umno’s leaders from indictment.

“Parliament has never been dissolved to save corrupt individuals. We (the elected representatives) want to continue aiding the rakyat. However, (they) want to dissolve Parliament during floods to save themselves,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Mohamad was speaking at the ‘Mega Muar’ ceramah hosted by Muda in Johor yesterday.

On a separate matter, he commended the Muda’s inception during a tumultuous political era of Malaysian politics, given the developments of the past few years.

“I may die at any time, so may the youth. But generally speaking, the youth will live longer than I will.

“I have been in politics for over 20 years, and Malaysia is in a terrible (political) state.

“Therefore it is up to the youth to stand up and save Malaysia,” he added.