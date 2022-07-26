Parliament launches book on dynamics in the face of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament today launched a book documenting aspects of the institution’s management in ensuring Parliament continued to sit safely in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The book entitled ‘Dynamics of the Malaysian Parliament in the Face of Covid-19’ launched by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun includes control measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Parliament in accordance with the new norms.

According to Azhar, the book could become a reference and guide for all parties in managing and coordinating the legislative body when faced with any pandemic in the future.

“The Parliamentary sittings were successfully held and the impact of contagion was minimal. The Malaysian Parliament had carried out its responsibilities as the country’s legislative pillar when the pandemic hit,“ he said when launching the book at the Parliament Building, today.

He said Parliament also expressed appreciation to all parties involved in helping with the documentation, particularly the Ministry of Health, the National Disaster Management Agency, the National Security Council, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Also present at the ceremony were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and Parliament chief administrator Datuk Nor Yahati Awang.-Bernama