Parliament: MOSTI spent RM314 million of PICK allocation as of Aug 30: Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM314 million out of the RM1 billion allocated to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has been spent as of Aug 30, said Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix).

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said the expenditure included the operational cost of the vaccination centres (PPV), namely for rental and utilities, cleaning and sanitation, disposable equipment as well as the welfare of staff at the PPVs.

He said the allocation was also used to strengthen the data integration network and system for the vaccination process through PICK as well as efforts to increase the vaccine registration rate in each parliamentary constituency.

“MOSTI, Ministry of Health and related agencies are also improving the contact tracing system including data sources to identify and analyse interactions as well as to determine the details of the risk of the spread of the virus.

“In addition, the tracer hub is developed to facilitate contact tracing and support activities as well as vaccine management system (VMS) for data record keeping and Vaccine Certificate Verifier application to ensure the vaccine digital certificate is genuine via QR code,“ he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Adham was replying to a question Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH- Pandan) on the cost of PICK and the next strategy to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the RM60 million allocation for research and development of national vaccine manufacturing, he said the amount included the development of all types of vaccines for humans and animals.

“The government will also develop a roadmap or strategic plan for the development of national vaccines which will be announced on Nov 1 by the prime minister,“ he said.

Replying to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian), Dr Adham said MOSTI, through the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), was optimistic that the efforts being implemented in PICK were on track.

“To speed up the vaccination process, CITF through capacity surge operations has successfully vaccinated almost all adults in the Klang Valley.

“The focus now is to ensure that at least 60 per cent of adult population in all states are fully vaccinated and today, we will achieve that target in Sabah,“ he said, adding that CITF continues to focus on distributing vaccine supplies to states with high Covid-19 cases. -Bernama