Parliament officer dies of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A Parliament officer died of Covid-19 yesterday after being treated in hospital for nearly three weeks, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya health director Datuk Dr Param Jeeth Singh reportedly said the 54-year-old man had been fully vaccinated since July 11 and did not suffer from any chronic illnesses.

The officer tested positive on Nov 8 after experiencing a cough and fever since Nov 3. After being confirmed positive, he was told to report to a Covid-19 assessment centre for clinical evaluation.

He informed medical personnel at the Covid-19 assessment centre on Nov 9 that he was experiencing breathing difficulties. He was categorised in Category 4 and admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

Dr Param said the officer had only travelled between work and home and did not meet lawmakers or senators in the two weeks before he started developing symptoms.