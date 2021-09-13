Parliament’s diminishing role causing concern

PETALING JAYA: Interest groups, experts and stakeholders have expressed concern over the diminishing role of Parliament as checks and balances for the executive.

According to them, reforms are essential not only to restore power to the legislature but also to ensure accountability on the part of the executive.

The symptoms of a Parliament “in shambles” are many, according to Parti Keadilan Rakyat information chief Fahmi Fadzil(pix), who is also Lembah Pantai member of Parliament.

He said for a start, it has become difficult for members of Parliament (MP) to raise issues during Dewan Rakyat sessions “because the executive controls the agenda”.

Adding his views to a forum on parliamentary democracy held last week, Fahmi said the allocation for MP is now controlled by the Prime Minister’s Office, making elected representatives beholden to the executive branch of the government.

This, he alleged, had led to some MP crossing the floor to gain favours. “They are afraid that if they are on the wrong side of the divide, they will lose their allocations,” he told theSun.

He said that to ensure fairness, control over such allocations should be given to Parliament.

Fahmi alleged that since the executive branch sets the agenda, little time is set aside for private members Bills, making it difficult for MP to raise issues that are important to their constituents.

Constitutional law expert V. Kokila Vaani as well as the G25, a civil society organisation comprising a group of influential Malays, stressed that reforms are now necessary to ensure accountability on the part of the executive.

Kokila explained that Malaysia practises parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarch, with three separate branches, namely the legislature, judiciary and the executive.

The structure of Malaysian democracy had its roots in the British system, yet a direct comparison cannot be made because the Federal Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, overrides the sovereignty of Parliament.

“Under Article 43(3) of the Constitution, the government should be collectively responsible to Parliament during debates.”

She said there is no provision, however, that requires the prime minister to answer questions during Question Time as it is the case in the United Kingdom House of Commons.

“Reforms are necessary to strengthen the legislature, and thereby ensuring accountability on the part of the prime minister.”

Kokila is also critical of the decision to suspend Parliament during the Emergency declared to fight the Covid-19 war. “The failure to convene the Dewan Rakyat is another sad episode that curtailed the importance of parliamentary democracy.”

She said that for a democracy to function properly, there has to be a mechanism for the legislative branch to deal with investigations or inquiry without fear or favour. “Such an investigation panel must be made up of government backbenchers and opposition members.”

Kokila said this would curtail patronage, corruption and money politics and hold MP and government bodies accountable.

In a statement issued last week, the G25 said there has to be reforms to make Parliament an independent institution to ensure it plays its proper role to provide checks and balances on the powers of the executive.

The group said the office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department responsible for parliamentary affairs should be abolished “so that there is no duplication of authority over the administration of the legislative”.