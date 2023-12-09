Parliamentary Select Committee to summon AG, former AG over Zahid’s DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections, and Institutional Reforms will summon Attorney-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh and his predecessor Tan Sri Idrus Harun to provide explanations regarding the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The committee’s chairman, William Leong Jee Keen, stated that a report would be presented after the proceedings were conducted.

“The committee will hold a preceding, summon the AG and former AG to give their explanations.

“A media statement has been issued, so it has become something that the public can know about. We will table the report after the investigation is completed,” he said in reply to Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) at the Special Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The reply also prompted Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) to interject and said that Shahidan, who is a member of the committee, ought to know about it.

“Arau MP (Shahidan) himself is a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee, he knew we would summon the AG to give an explanation and hold that proceedings, but still, he wants to raise this issue in Parliament,” Poay Tiong said.

Shahidan had earlier asked for an explanation from Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul who rejected Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s (PN-Machang) motion to call for AG’s clarification on Ahmad Zahid’s DNAA, yesterday.

Johari explained that he gave the opportunity to the opposition MP to talk about the motion because he did mention it when he rejected it yesterday.

“Yesterday, I told them (Shahidan and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal) that I would give them the opportunity to talk. I know this is a political issue and the members of the public also want to know.

“I said they could talk about it after the Prime Minister tabled the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR), but I didn’t mean right away after the tabling. “After” means throughout the six days of the special sitting, they can talk about it, I won’t stop them,” he said.

The special sitting, which was supposed to begin with the debate on the 12MP MTR was halted for 30 minutes after the opposition bloc demanded Johari to keep his promise to let them raise the issue of the rejected motion.

Earlier this month, Ahmad Zahid was granted a DNAA by the High Court on the 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption, and money laundering in connection with Yayasan Akalbudi funds. -Bernama